Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Awards Conferred in Guwahati

The Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Awards were presented on Wednesday at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, marking the birth anniversary of legendary Assamese athlete Bhogeswar Baruah.

The awards, instituted by the Assam Olympic Association, will be conferred every two years across six categories. Alongside, the 2024–25 State Sports Awards were presented, while the names of the 2025–26 awardees were also announced at the ceremony.

This year’s recipients of the prestigious national sports award included Priyanuj Bhattacharya (received by his mother), Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain (received by her brother), former badminton star Dipankar Bhattacharjee, shooter Manu Bhaker, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, and WeightlifterBedabrata Bharali.

The event was attended by Union Minister and Assam Olympic Association president Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Ministe Himanta Biswa Sarma, state minister Nandita Garlosa, senior sports officials, and several internationally renowned sportspersons. A documentary film on the life and journey of Bhogeswar Baruah was also screened on the occasion.

Pensions for Sportspersons

In a major announcement, a regular sports pension scheme was launched, under which former sportspersons will receive a monthly allowance of over ₹10,000. Additionally, a one-time pension of ₹50,000 was awarded to Kaushik Thappai in recognition of his contribution.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and CM’s Message

Paying tribute to Barua, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said:

“On the birth anniversary of Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, I offer my deepest respects. Through sports, an individual can make significant contributions to society. Today, Indian athletes are shining globally. We must transform Guwahati into the national sports capital of India.”

He also saluted the award recipients during his address.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his message, underlined the state’s commitment to developing sports infrastructure:

“Today, as we celebrate the birthday of Assam's first Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, we honour the past, present, and future of sports in Assam. The Assam Olympic Association will continue to place Assam firmly on India’s sporting map.”

He further noted that nearly ₹3,000 crore worth of sports projects are underway across all 126 constituencies, aimed at developing modern facilities.

Grassroots Success

The ceremony also highlighted grassroots achievements, with Betkuchi High School being recognised for its impressive performance in the Subroto Cup, where it earned a spot at the national level.

Also Read: Assam Olympic Association Unveils Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Trophy