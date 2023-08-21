BSF Inter-Frontier Judo Cluster Competition 2023 Commences at NEHU in Shillong

The Inter-Frontier Judo Cluster Competition 2023 hosted by the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier commenced at NEHU in Shillong from Monday and continue till Friday.
Eleven BSF Frontiers have enthusiastically fielded teams in this tournament, each eager to display their talents, skills, and sportsmanship in their pursuit of the coveted trophy.
The grand opening ceremony unfolded at NEHU Shillong and witnessed the esteemed presence of Director General of Police, Meghalaya Lajja Ram Bishnoi as the chief guest, accompanied by Pradip Kumar, Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya Frontier, and officials from other sister agencies.
The opening ceremony was marked by an oath-taking ceremony, followed by a splendid march past by the participating teams, a captivating BSF band display, and a cultural performance presented by troops and students of BSF School.
The chief guest extended his compliments to the participating teams and encouraged them to exhibit their skill, stamina, and endurance while upholding the spirit of sportsmanship.
He underscored the significance of sports in the lives of BSF personnel, promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering a sense of unity. He also applauded BSF for its commitment to various sporting disciplines as an integral part of its day-to-day operations.