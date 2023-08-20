What Went Wrong as Fans Hurled Water Bottles, Chairs in Durand Cup Match in Kokrajhar?

While football stadiums are usually places of great entertainment and make for a magnificent sight when the crowds cheer for their favourite teams or players, things took an ugly turn during the ongoing 132nd Durand Cup match between Bodoland FC and Indian Army at the SAI stadium in Kokrajhar last Friday.
According to reports, commotion erupted at SAI Stadium after the local team Bodoland Football Club's league match loss to Indian Army by a score of 2-1.
The agitated crowd went on rampage as the shocking hooliganism was caught on camera.
Initial reports state that there was no interference throughout play up until the Indian Army squad scored just before halftime.
Since then, Bodoland FC supporters allegedly began throwing water bottles in the direction of the playground.
To emphasize their displeasure with the Bodoland FC players' performance, they also began tossing plastic chairs towards the playing field.
Hours later the situation was brought under control by the district police administration.
It is to be noted that the Indian Army, which is hosting this significant football event for the first time in the Kokrajhar district, has not released an official comment in relation to the incident.