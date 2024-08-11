BSNL and Sunanda Tamuly Shine at Inter-Institutional Carrom Tournament 2024

The Inter-Institutional Carrom Tournament 2024, held at the Office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Assam, from August 9 to 11, saw standout performances by BSNL and Sunanda Tamuly. The event, organized by the Civil Accounts Sports and Cultural Club, showcased top-notch carrom action across various categories.
Men's Team Championship
BSNL emerged as the champions in the Men's Team Championship, clinching the title with a 2-1 victory over PAG (A&E) Assam.
Men's Singles Championship
Sunanda Tamuly of the Directorate of Health Services secured the Men's Singles Championship, defeating Utpal Goswami of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council with a commanding 2-0 win. Jiban Deka of BSNL finished in third place.
Women's Singles Championship
In the Women's Singles Championship, Bhanu Das Medhi of BSNL won the title by overcoming Pallabi Baishya of the Assam Secretariat with a 2-1 score. Mamata Bhowmik of PAG (A&E) Assam achieved third place.
The tournament featured 110 matches over three days, highlighting exceptional skill and competitive spirit.
Closing Ceremony
The closing ceremony was graced by Kumar Abhay, IAAS Accountant General (Audit), Assam; Hari Prakash, IAAS Senior Deputy Accountant General, PAG (A&E) Assam; Raghu Kumar, IAAS Deputy Accountant General, PAG (A&E) Assam; and Snehasis Mukherjee, IAAS Deputy Accountant General, PAG (A&E) Assam, who presented awards and congratulated the winners.