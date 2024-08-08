Sports

Inter-Institutional Carrom Tournament 2024 to Kick Off in Guwahati

The Civil Accounts Sports and Cultural Club is set to host the Inter-Institutional Carrom Tournament 2024 from August 9 to August 11, 2024.
The Civil Accounts Sports and Cultural Club is set to host the Inter-Institutional Carrom Tournament 2024 from August 9 to August 11, 2024. The event will take place at the premises of the Office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Assam, in Guwahati.

Thirteen institutions from Assam will compete in the tournament, including:

  • Principal Accountant General (A&E) Assam

  • Income Tax

  • ASEB

  • BSNL

  • Principal Accountant General (Audit) Assam

  • Ayush

  • Assam Secretariat

  • Oil India Limited

  • Controller of Defence

  • Reserve Bank of India, Guwahati

  • Joint Director Health Service

  • Gauhati High Court

  • Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council

The tournament will feature matches in both Team and Open categories for men and women. Over the course of three days, a total of 106 exciting carrom matches are scheduled to be played.

