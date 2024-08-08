Inter-Institutional Carrom Tournament 2024 to Kick Off in Guwahati

The Civil Accounts Sports and Cultural Club is set to host the Inter-Institutional Carrom Tournament 2024 from August 9 to August 11, 2024. The event will take place at the premises of the Office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Assam, in Guwahati.
Thirteen institutions from Assam will compete in the tournament, including:
Principal Accountant General (A&E) Assam
Income Tax
ASEB
BSNL
Principal Accountant General (Audit) Assam
Ayush
Assam Secretariat
Oil India Limited
Controller of Defence
Reserve Bank of India, Guwahati
Joint Director Health Service
Gauhati High Court
Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council
The tournament will feature matches in both Team and Open categories for men and women. Over the course of three days, a total of 106 exciting carrom matches are scheduled to be played.