Cameroon VS Serbia: Date, Prediction, Indian time, Venue, Live-streaming Details 

Cameroon hasn't won a World Cup match since 2002. If they lose to Serbia, it will tie the longest losing streak in tournament history, set by Mexico between 1930 and 1958. That's one record nobody wants to have to make. Before their first-game loss to Brazil, Serbia had gone six games without dropping a match, racking up five victories and a draw.

Cameroon: Previous performances

Since their loss on the first day of the World Cup, the Indomitable Lions have lost eight straight games. They are trying to avoid a tie with Mexico. Through losses and draws, they have gone winless three times in their last five games. Cameroon has struggled with their lackluster attack; they have scored just twice in their last five games. They have had trouble regaining their form after finishing third at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Serbia: Previous Performances

Serbia played relatively sluggishly against Brazil. After Serbia lost to Brazil, the team's director of sports, Stevan Stojanovic, was upset that they didn't have any drive. Serbia has had eight losses out of a possible ten in the World Cup, the greatest losses of any European nation. In their three previous World Cup Finals since 2006, they have failed to advance past the group stage. Against Cameroon, they'll have an opportunity to recover.

Head-to-Head of Cameroon and Serbia

Cameroon and Serbia have only played each other once before, in an international friendly match in June 2010. Serbia defeated the African country by a score of 4-3. This will be their first face-off in a real game.

Key Players of Cameroon and Serbia

Cameroon: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Cameroon Vs Serbia: Date, Time, Location, Live-telecast

Cameroon vs Serbia match will be played on November 28 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan

The Cameroon Vs Serbia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Both Jio Cinema's app and website will offer free live streaming of the event.

Winner Prediction for Cameroon Vs Serbia