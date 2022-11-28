Cameroon VS Serbia: Date, Prediction, Indian time, Venue, Live-streaming Details 

Cameroon hasn't won a World Cup match since 2002. If they lose to Serbia, it will tie the longest losing streak in tournament history, set by Mexico between 1930 and 1958. That's one record nobody wants to have to make. Before their first-game loss to Brazil, Serbia had gone six games without dropping a match, racking up five victories and a draw.
Since their loss on the first day of the World Cup, the Indomitable Lions have lost eight straight games. They are trying to avoid a tie with Mexico. Through losses and draws, they have gone winless three times in their last five games. Cameroon has struggled with their lackluster attack; they have scored just twice in their last five games. They have had trouble regaining their form after finishing third at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.
Serbia played relatively sluggishly against Brazil. After Serbia lost to Brazil, the team's director of sports, Stevan Stojanovic, was upset that they didn't have any drive. Serbia has had eight losses out of a possible ten in the World Cup, the greatest losses of any European nation. In their three previous World Cup Finals since 2006, they have failed to advance past the group stage. Against Cameroon, they'll have an opportunity to recover.
Cameroon and Serbia have only played each other once before, in an international friendly match in June 2010. Serbia defeated the African country by a score of 4-3. This will be their first face-off in a real game.
Cameroon: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic
Cameroon vs Serbia match will be played on November 28 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan
The Cameroon Vs Serbia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.
Both Jio Cinema's app and website will offer free live streaming of the event.
Based on previous performances, Serbia has a greater chance of dominating the match.
There is a huge chance that gets a score of 3:1