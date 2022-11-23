How Can I Watch FIFA World Cup 2022? Watch All The Matches on all your Device.

You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 on any of your devices! On Sunday, Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, the capital, hosted the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. As usual, the ceremony was full of fun and big performances.

This time, the world saw several stars perform at their best. Popular K-pop band BTS' Jungkook, popular Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, YouTuber Ghanim Al Muftaha and singer Dana al-Fardan set the stage on fire with their presence. With such an arrangement, the glamourous night was bound to be as spectacular as expected.