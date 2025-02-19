Can Babar Azam Lead Pakistan to Glory Again in Champions Trophy 2025?

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set to take place in Pakistan, speculation is rife about whether Babar Azam can lead his team to a historic title defence on home soil. The stakes are high, as this will be Pakistan’s first ICC event at home since 1996, and the expectations from fans are immense.

Babar, who was part of Pakistan’s triumphant 2017 campaign, acknowledges the changes within the team but remains confident. With only a few members from the title-winning squad still present, a new-look Pakistan side will need to prove its mettle. However, recent setbacks—including a disappointing exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and turbulent coaching changes—raise questions about the team's ability to handle pressure.

Despite these challenges, Babar remains unfazed, insisting that the team has learned from past mistakes and is focused on execution. But can Pakistan truly shake off its inconsistency and deliver on the big stage? Their tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi will be a crucial test, followed by a high-voltage clash against India in Dubai on February 23—a fixture that never fails to generate buzz.

Moreover, while home advantage could work in Pakistan’s favour, will it be enough to fend off the world’s top teams? With unpredictable conditions and a squad still finding its rhythm, Pakistan’s Champions Trophy defence remains a tantalizing mystery. Will Babar’s leadership and batting prowess be enough to script another fairytale win, or will Pakistan’s struggles continue? Only time will tell.

