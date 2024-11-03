India Loses 3-0 to New Zealand at Home, WTC Standing in Peril

In a stunning upset, New Zealand swept India 3-0 in their first-ever series whitewash on Indian soil, claiming victory in the final Test at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
This defeat knocks India off the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table, with Australia now leading. India's percentage points (PCT) have also taken a hit, dropping dangerously close to those of Sri Lanka and New Zealand, who are in third and fourth positions respectively.
Following the series, India’s PCT stands at 58.33, trailing Australia’s 62.50. Sri Lanka, with a PCT of 55.56, and New Zealand, with 54.55, remain close behind. South Africa rounds out the top five with a PCT of 54.17. With an upcoming five-Test series against Australia in Australia, India’s chances of remaining in the top two—and qualifying for the WTC final—are at risk.
On Day 3 of the third Test, India’s batting lineup collapsed while chasing a modest target of 146. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips spun a web around the Indian batsmen, reducing India to 71/6. Rishabh Pant’s valiant 64 gave a brief glimmer of hope, but his dismissal led to a quick end, with India ultimately falling short.
The loss marked India's first-ever 3-0 home series whitewash in Test cricket and only the third instance of losing three consecutive home Tests.
India will face Australia in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which could determine their position in the WTC standings. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is set to play South Africa and Australia, each in two-Test series, and New Zealand will host England in a three-Test series later this year.
As the top six WTC teams compete head-to-head in upcoming series, the final standings could shift dramatically ahead of the WTC final scheduled for June 2025 at Lord's.
New Zealand’s historic series victory was lauded by former Kiwi cricketers and commentators Ian Smith and Simon Doull, who described it as New Zealand’s "greatest-ever series win."