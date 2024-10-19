Can Rain Save India? New Zealand Just 107 Runs Away from Test Victory

India's second innings was a remarkable turnaround after their dismal first innings, where they were bowled out for a mere 46 runs. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant spearheaded the fightback, scoring at an aggressive rate of 5.03 runs per over. Sarfaraz's unorthodox strokes, especially his late cuts, perplexed the New Zealand bowlers, while Pant’s aggressive batting style drew the admiration of the crowd, culminating in a spectacular six off Tim Southee.