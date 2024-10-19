Can Rain Save India? New Zealand Just 107 Runs Away from Test Victory

New Zealand is on the brink of securing their first Test victory against India, needing just 107 runs heading into Day 5 of the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Despite valiant efforts from Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a blistering 150, and Rishabh Pant, who contributed a fiery 99, India could not stave off a strong New Zealand bowling attack, which left them with a daunting target to defend.
The day's play was cut short due to rain, preventing India from making any inroads into New Zealand’s chase. India managed to post 462 runs in their second innings, but the Kiwis will look to chase down the 107-run target early on Day 5—if weather conditions permit. Notably, India has only successfully defended a target of 107 runs once before, against Australia in 2004 at Wankhede.
India's second innings was a remarkable turnaround after their dismal first innings, where they were bowled out for a mere 46 runs. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant spearheaded the fightback, scoring at an aggressive rate of 5.03 runs per over. Sarfaraz's unorthodox strokes, especially his late cuts, perplexed the New Zealand bowlers, while Pant’s aggressive batting style drew the admiration of the crowd, culminating in a spectacular six off Tim Southee.
However, New Zealand's bowlers fought back valiantly, particularly with the introduction of the second new ball. The Kiwis took three quick wickets in just 10.2 overs, reducing India to 82/6 and shifting the momentum firmly back in their favor.
William O'Rourke emerged as the star bowler for New Zealand, ripping through India’s batting lineup. He delivered an astonishing spell of 3-3-0-3, showcasing precision and pace that proved too challenging for the Indian batsmen. India, who once stood strong at 400/3, lost a staggering 17 wickets for just 108 runs, with O'Rourke's incisive bowling dismantling their middle order.
Ravichandran Ashwin offered a brief glimmer of resistance but was ultimately dismissed by Matt Henry, who completed the rout of the tailenders. New Zealand now stands at the cusp of a historic win, having capitalized on their bowling prowess.
Day 4 ended prematurely as poor light conditions forced the umpires to take light meter readings. Thick clouds enveloped the stadium, leading to frustrations for the Indian team, who were hoping to make a comeback. As rain clouds threatened, the ground staff quickly covered the pitch, and the players were sent back to the pavilion.
With New Zealand needing only 107 runs to seal the victory, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the first Test. Whether India can pull off a miracle reminiscent of their 2004 achievement remains to be seen, with all eyes on Day 5.