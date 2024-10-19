Rain Halts Sarfaraz, Pant’s Masterclass as India Closes on New Zealand’s Lead

Rain interrupted the impressive partnership between Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan on Day 4 of the Test match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Despite this setback, India showcased remarkable resilience and took control of the game, standing at a commanding 344 for 3 at the lunch break. Sarfaraz remained unbeaten on 125 off 154 balls, while Pant contributed a solid 53 off 56 deliveries, reducing their deficit to just 12 runs.
After enduring significant pressure from New Zealand for most of the match, India finally found their footing under the overcast skies. The morning session began with an air of uncertainty, following the dismissal of Virat Kohli by Glenn Phillips on the last ball of Day 3.
However, the partnership between Sarfaraz and Pant quickly ignited hope among the home crowd as they set about chasing down the 125-run deficit.
Sarfaraz wasted no time in attacking the New Zealand bowlers, starting with a flurry of boundaries against William O’Rourke in just the second over of the day. The two batsmen built a formidable partnership, with Sarfaraz employing late cuts effectively to keep the scoreboard ticking.
As New Zealand’s pacers struggled to find their rhythm, Sarfaraz reached his century with a single, celebrating the milestone with a jubilant fist pump, which resonated with the supporters.
Recognizing the growing threat from Pant and Sarfaraz, New Zealand captain Tom Latham turned to spin bowling in hopes of breaking the partnership. Despite the change in tactics, the duo remained unfazed; Pant launched powerful shots into the stands while Sarfaraz continued to accumulate runs through elegant boundaries.
Pant's explosive style allowed him to complete his 18th Test fifty, further closing the gap to just 12 runs before rain arrived, halting play with a few overs still remaining in the session.
As the rain fell, the match remained poised for an exciting finish, with both teams eyeing victory in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion. With India’s resurgence, the stage is set for a dramatic final day as they look to capitalize on their momentum against New Zealand.