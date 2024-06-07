Ireland T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Ireland has unveiled a formidable 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. This much-anticipated tournament, jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA, is set to run from June 1 to June 29, 2024. Matches will be held at various Caribbean and United States locations.

Veteran opener Paul Stirling will captain Ireland's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Competing in Group A, Ireland will face formidable opponents, including India and Pakistan, as well as the USA and Canada. Stirling, renowned for his aggressive batting style, not only adds firepower at the top of the order but also brings invaluable experience, having previously led Ireland in 22 T20 Internationals. His leadership will be pivotal to the team's success.

In an intriguing move, Ireland has announced three distinct squads for three different T20I events: a series against Pakistan, a triangular series featuring Scotland and the Netherlands, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. A core group of 14 players will participate across all three tournaments, with the World Cup squad specifically strengthened by the addition of seamer Josh Little.

Ireland Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The squad features a balanced blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers. Veterans such as Andrew Balbirnie and George Dockrell bring stability and expertise, while dynamic young talents like Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker infuse the batting line-up with explosive potential.