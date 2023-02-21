Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Date, Time, and Teams

The most anticipated sportainment event of the year, the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), officially began on Saturday, 18 February, and cricket fans everywhere marked their calendars accordingly.
This year's CCL features eight teams, each representing a different part of India. A total of 19 games will be played this season, with six different cities (Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram) serving as hosts.
Read on for information about the Celebrity Cricket League 2023, including the rosters of participating teams, their respective captains, the start and end times of games, and more.
On February 18th, 2023, the inaugural season of the CCL will begin. The first match was held at 2:30 pm on 18th February 2023.
The eight teams that will take part in the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 include the Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors.