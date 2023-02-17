IPL Comes To Guwahati, 2 Matches To Be Played Confirms Schedule

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has released the official schedule for the 2023 edition on Friday and Guwahati has been confirmed to be hosting two IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, reports had emerged that the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) was in talks with both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Rajasthan Royals to bring two IPL matches to Guwahati.

And now, with the official schedule released by the IPL, Guwahati has been confirmed to play host to two IPL matches this season on April 5 and April 8 as the home ground for Rajasthan Royals.

According to the schedule, Guwahati will witness Rajasthan Royals play Punjab Kings in the first of the two IPL matches on April 5 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 7.30 pm.

Moreover, the second IPL match will be played two days later on April 8 (Saturday) where Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals. That match will take place at 3.30 pm.

It may be noted that IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has an agreement with the Assam Cricket Association and also promotes the youth game here in Guwahati.

Furthermore, earlier in the day, ACA President Taranga Gogoi had all but confirmed the news after years of speculation about Guwahati hosting an IPL match.

Taranga Gogoi said, "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were talks of organising an IPL match in Guwahati. However, the plans were shelved during the pandemic as the IPL had to shifted to Dubai and was only played at selected venues."