Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Live Streaming Details

After the introduction of Twenty20 cricket in 2004, neither fans nor cricket authorities took the new format seriously until the 2007 T20 World Cup. T20 cricket's popularity skyrocketed after India won the first World Cup in 2007 and the IPL was established the following year.
Numerous Twenty20 leagues are now played all over the world, and the Indian film industry has taken a strong liking to the sport as well. Indian actors have organized a highly competitive Twenty20 tournament they call the Celebrity Cricket League. After a brief hiatus, the league's seventh Twenty20 season will kick off on February 18, 2023, with the stars once again taking the field. Let's take a look at the Celebrity Cricket League 2023's schedule, rosters, and online broadcast options.
The CCL 2023 will feature 8 different teams. Teams include the Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.
The broadcast rights to the Celebrity Cricket League have been purchased by Zee Entertainment.
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
The Zee5 app will provide live coverage of the 2023 Celebrity Cricket League. As an added bonus, the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 has its own YouTube channel where fans can catch up on all the action from the best moments of the season so far.