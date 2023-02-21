Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Live Streaming Details

After the introduction of Twenty20 cricket in 2004, neither fans nor cricket authorities took the new format seriously until the 2007 T20 World Cup. T20 cricket's popularity skyrocketed after India won the first World Cup in 2007 and the IPL was established the following year.

Numerous Twenty20 leagues are now played all over the world, and the Indian film industry has taken a strong liking to the sport as well. Indian actors have organized a highly competitive Twenty20 tournament they call the Celebrity Cricket League. After a brief hiatus, the league's seventh Twenty20 season will kick off on February 18, 2023, with the stars once again taking the field. Let's take a look at the Celebrity Cricket League 2023's schedule, rosters, and online broadcast options.