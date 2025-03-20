Riyan Parag to Lead Royals as Samson Sits Out Early IPL 2025 Matches

In a stunning development, Rajasthan Royals' star captain Sanju Samson has confirmed he will step down from captaincy for the first three matches of IPL 2025 due to an injury setback. But the Royals won’t be left leaderless—young gun Riyan Parag is all set to take the reins!

Samson assured fans that he will still play as a pure batter but isn’t fit enough to handle the pressures of leadership just yet. "I am not completely fit for the next three games. There are a lot of leaders in this group, and I trust Riyan to lead the way," Samson said.

Riyan Parag’s Fiery Knock Sends a Warning to Opponents!

While stepping into the captain’s shoes is a massive responsibility, Riyan Parag is clearly in red-hot form. Ahead of the IPL, Parag smashed an unbeaten 144 off just 64 balls in a Rajasthan Royals practice match, nearly breaking KL Rahul’s five-year-old record!

His blistering innings, packed with 10 sixes and 16 boundaries, left teammates in awe and sent a strong message to opponents—he’s not just here to lead, he’s here to dominate!

With Parag’s explosive batting and newfound leadership role, Rajasthan Royals fans have plenty to be excited about as IPL 2025 kicks off!

