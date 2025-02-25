Champions Trophy 2025: Washout Between Australia and South Africa Intensifies Semi-Final Race

With India and New Zealand having secured their spots in the semi-finals from Group A, the battle for the remaining two spots in Group B remains wide open. The recent washout between Australia and South Africa has added further intrigue, as all four teams in the group—South Africa, Australia, England, and Afghanistan—are still in contention for the semi-finals.

The abandoned match resulted in both Australia and South Africa earning one point each, keeping the Proteas at the top of the table due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Here’s how the semi-final qualification scenarios stand for each team:

South Africa

South Africa remains in the strongest position with one game left to play. Their commanding 107-run win over Afghanistan has boosted their NRR to +2.140. A win against England in their final fixture will confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Even if South Africa loses to England, they can still qualify—provided England does not win both of their remaining matches.

Australia

The two-time Champions Trophy winners also control their own fate. A victory against Afghanistan in their last fixture will be enough for them to progress to the semi-finals.

However, if they lose to Afghanistan, they will have to rely on South Africa defeating England to keep their hopes alive.

England

Jos Buttler’s England faces a do-or-die situation. Having lost their opening game to Australia, they must win both of their remaining matches to stay in contention.

Much of Group B’s fate will hinge on England’s crucial clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday. If both Australia and South Africa lose their last fixtures, the winner of the England vs Afghanistan game will secure a semi-final berth.

Afghanistan

Currently at the bottom of the table following a heavy defeat to South Africa, Afghanistan faces a tough road ahead. They need to beat both England and Australia in their final two matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Possible Qualification Scenarios

The remaining fixtures in Group B essentially turn into knockout encounters, with every match carrying significant weight. Here’s how the semi-final race could play out based on different results:

AFG v ENG AFG v AUS ENG v SA Qualified Teams AFG Wins AFG Wins ENG Wins AFG, SA/AUS* AFG Wins AFG Wins SA Wins AFG, SA AFG Wins AUS Wins ENG Wins AUS, SA AFG Wins AUS Wins SA Wins AUS, SA ENG Wins AFG Wins ENG Wins ENG, AUS/SA* ENG Wins AFG Wins SA Wins AUS, SA ENG Wins AUS Wins ENG Wins ENG, AUS ENG Wins AUS Wins SA Wins AUS, SA

(*Qualification will depend on the team with the better NRR.)

As the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final race heats up, every game in Group B is now a must-win battle for survival.

