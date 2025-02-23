Champions Trophy: Kohli’s Century Sinks Pakistan, India Wins by 6 Wickets

Virat Kohli once again delivered on the grand stage, smashing his 51st ODI century to guide India to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma’s men successfully chased down a target of 242, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan struggled to build momentum against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 40, while Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with crucial breakthroughs. Despite a valiant 104-run stand between Saud Shakeel (62) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46), Pakistan collapsed from a promising position, getting bundled out for 241.

Needing 242 for victory, India’s chase began steadily with opener Shubman Gill contributing a solid 46 before falling to Naseem Shah. Shreyas Iyer provided valuable support with a composed half-century, but the night belonged to Virat Kohli. The batting maestro anchored the innings with his masterful century, dismantling Pakistan’s bowling attack with clinical precision. Kohli’s innings not only steadied the chase but also underscored his ability to thrive under pressure.

Pakistan, desperate for a win after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener, showed early signs of fight. Babar Azam looked in fine touch but was dismissed cheaply after edging a Hardik Pandya delivery to KL Rahul. Imam-ul-Haq’s unfortunate run-out further dented their start, leaving them reeling at 38/2 inside the powerplay. Rizwan and Shakeel revived hopes with a gritty partnership, but India’s bowlers tightened the noose once the stand was broken.

Axar Patel’s clever flight outfoxed Rizwan, dismantling his stumps, while Pandya struck again to remove Shakeel. Pakistan’s middle-order collapse was compounded by Jadeja’s sharp turn and Kuldeep’s lethal spell in the death overs. Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi fell in quick succession, and despite a late flourish from Khushdil Shah (38), Pakistan was restricted to a below-par total.

India, having started their campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over Bangladesh, showcased their batting depth and composure yet again. With Kohli’s brilliance leading the way, they comfortably sealed victory, reinforcing their status as top contenders in the tournament.