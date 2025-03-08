Champions Trophy Final: Can India Finish Unbeaten or Will NZ Stun?

Dubai is set to witness an electrifying showdown as India and New Zealand lock horns in a winner-takes-all Champions Trophy final on Sunday. The two cricketing heavyweights will battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium, vying for the prestigious ICC silverware, a title last claimed by Pakistan in 2017.

This high-octane contest carries added intrigue, as the two teams have already faced off once in the tournament at the same venue. With strategies and adjustments in the spotlight, the Black Caps will be desperate to rectify their previous misstep, while India will look to reinforce their dominance.

The Battleground: Dubai International Stadium

The Dubai surface has played a pivotal role throughout India’s campaign, offering ample assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners. With both teams boasting formidable spin arsenals, the middle overs could prove decisive in determining the champion.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Recent Form: India’s Unstoppable Momentum vs. Kiwi’s Resilience

India has been nothing short of impeccable throughout the tournament. Rohit Sharma’s men have steamrolled through their opposition, winning all four of their games in Dubai with clinical precision. Their commanding victory over New Zealand in the group stage further cemented their status as tournament favorites. With a formidable blend of world-class stroke-makers, lethal pacers, and a spin attack capable of dismantling any batting lineup, India is undoubtedly the team to beat.

New Zealand, however, has been equally impressive, apart from their lone defeat to India. The Kiwis displayed tremendous grit, particularly in their semi-final victory over South Africa. Their experience on the Dubai surface, combined with the hunger to overturn their previous loss, makes them a formidable contender for the title.

Players in Focus

India: Mohammed Shami – The Game Changer

While India’s spin quartet holds the key in the middle overs, it is Mohammed Shami’s role with the new ball that could set the tone for the final. Shami’s fiery spell against Australia, where he claimed three wickets, showcased his ability to dismantle top orders early. If he can replicate that form and strike in the powerplay, New Zealand’s batting blueprint could unravel swiftly.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra – The X-Factor

Rachin Ravindra has earned a reputation as a big-match performer. His scintillating century in the semi-final against South Africa was his fifth ODI hundred, all of which have come in ICC events. Ravindra’s dual ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a crucial asset for the Kiwis. His left-arm orthodox spin could prove vital on the Dubai deck, providing much-needed control in the middle overs.

The Final Verdict

With the Champions Trophy on the line, both teams will leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory. India’s unbeaten run and all-round dominance make them the favorites, but New Zealand’s resilience and ability to rise on big occasions cannot be underestimated.

Cricket fans worldwide are in for a pulsating contest as two of the sport’s modern giants collide in a clash for the ages. Will India reaffirm their supremacy, or will the Kiwis script a historic triumph? The answer awaits in Dubai.