Sunil Chhetri Reverses Retirement, Set for India Comeback

Former Indian football captain and the nation's all-time leading goal-scorer, Sunil Chhetri, has announced his return to international football. Chhetri is set to rejoin the Blue Tigers for the crucial third-round qualifier of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 against Bangladesh on March 25. Ahead of the encounter, India will also play a preparatory friendly against the Maldives on March 19.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed Chhetri’s comeback in a statement on Thursday. Head coach Manolo Márquez, who included the 40-year-old striker in the squad for the March 2025 FIFA International Window, emphasized the significance of his return.

“The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the National Team. He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad,” Márquez stated.

India’s 26-Member Squad for March 2025 FIFA International Window

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh.

The AIFF lauded Chhetri’s return, describing him as the “captain, leader, legend” in an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐇𝐄𝐓𝐑𝐈 𝐈𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊. 🇮🇳



The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March.#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/vzSQo0Ctez — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 6, 2025

Chhetri had initially announced his international retirement in June 2024 but continued to feature for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. His performances this season have been remarkable, with 12 goals in 23 matches, making him the highest Indian goal-scorer in the league. He has also contributed two assists to his club’s campaign.

With 94 international goals to his name, Chhetri remains India’s all-time top scorer and ranks fourth globally in men’s football, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ali Daei.