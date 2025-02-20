Champions Trophy: Gill's Century Guides India to 6-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh

Shubman Gill’s century and Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul powered India to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 228, recovering from an early collapse. The side was reduced to 35/5 before Towhid Hridoy’s maiden ODI century (100) and Jaker Ali’s resilient 68 guided them to a respectable score. However, Shami’s stellar performance with the ball ensured India remained in control. The seasoned pacer returned figures of 5/53 in his 10-over spell, surpassing Zaheer Khan to become India’s highest wicket-taker in ICC ODI tournaments while also crossing the 200-wicket milestone in ODIs.

In response, India made a strong start in their chase of 229, with Gill leading the innings. The young opener registered a brilliant 101, providing a solid foundation. Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain attempted to mount a fightback, dismissing Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, but India remained unshaken.

Despite Hossain’s breakthroughs, India comfortably reached the target, marking a winning start to their campaign in the Group A Champions Trophy fixture.