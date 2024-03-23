Chennai Super Kings Squad IPL 2024: Complete List of Players Post-Auction; Remaining Purse

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the forthcoming 2024 season commenced in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the complete squad and roster of players acquired by the Chennai Super Kings at the auction.
CSK IPL 2024 Squad
Captain: MS Dhoni
Players: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
Squad Strength: 25
Overseas Players: 8
CSK Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:
Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore)
Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore)
Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore)
Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore)
Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore)
Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh)
CSK Remaining Purse: Rs. 1 crore
Total Player Slots Available: 0
Total Overseas Player Slots Available: 0
CSK Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction:
MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana.
ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Punjab Kings - Comprehensive Schedule, Match Timings, and SWOT Analysis
Which IPL player has highest price in 2024?
Mitchell Starc and the royal price tag: Mini-auctions produce outlandish bids, as fat purses chase scarce resources, and IPL 2024 took that to a new level. Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc became the highest-paid IPL player ever when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged ₹24.75 crore to outbid GT for him.
Who will captain CSK in 2024?
Ruturaj GaikwadRuturaj Gaikwad has reacted after taking over as Chennai Super Kings captain, saying there's nothing much to worry about. Gaikwad replaced MS Dhoni as CSK's captain ahead of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League.