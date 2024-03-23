IPL 2024: Punjab Kings - Comprehensive Schedule, Match Timings, and SWOT Analysis

Punjab Kings, often labeled as underachievers in the Indian Premier League, are geared up for another chance to prove their mettle in the tournament under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The return of Sanjay Bangar, who previously orchestrated a turnaround for the franchise in 2014, adds depth to their cricket development department.

Strength: The team boasts a formidable lineup of established international T20 stars such as Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh, providing a well-rounded balance under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. Additionally, Dhawan himself has been a model of consistency throughout his IPL career.

One potential drawback for Punjab Kings could be the absence of proven all-rounders in their lineup. While Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are established names, fitting them into the playing XI might pose a challenge.

Matches of Punjab kings:

March 23:

PBKS vs DC

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali

Time (IST): 15:30

March 25:

RCB vs PBKS

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time (IST): 19:30

March 30:

LSG vs PBKS

Venue: Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

Time (IST): 19:30

April 4:

GT vs PBKS

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time (IST): 19:30

Arshdeep Singh's dual threat with the new ball and his proficiency in the death overs could significantly influence PBKS' fortunes in many matches.

