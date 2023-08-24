Chess World Cup: Magnus Carlsen Bags Victory Over India's Praggnanandhaa

In an exhilarating showdown that lasted three days and spanned four intense games across two formats, India's rising chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa stood as the second runners-up in the face-off against the reigning chess champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Cup on Thursday.
The gripping clash culminated in a victory for Carlsen, marking his inaugural triumph at the FIDE World Cup.
Carlsen's path to victory was solidified during the second game of the tiebreaker, following a draw in each of the preceding matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Despite his ultimate defeat, the FIDE World Cup has been a remarkable journey for the 18-year-old Chennai native.
During the World Cup, Praggnanandhaa achieved the distinction of being the youngest-ever finalist, a remarkable feat considering his age of 18.
Furthermore, he also holds the distinction of being the lowest-ranked player to reach the final stage of the World Cup.