Chirag, Tanvi Storm Into Finals of Senior National Badminton Championships 2023

In the women’s doubles category, the Maharashtrian pair of Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi defeated P. Amrutha and Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar 21-11, 21-11 to secure a spot in the final. The duo will face the third-seeded pair of Priya Devi Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, who registered a 21-13, 21-11 win over Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prerana Alvekar.

All final matches are scheduled to be played on Sunday.