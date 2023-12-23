Manchester City Wins FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Title

Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez led Manchester City to a 4-0 victory against Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday.
The victory in Jeddah was a significant achievement for the Manchester-based club as they secured five titles in 2023. They emerged victorious in the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup throughout the year.
City began the game strongly and quickly gained the upper hand. In just 40 seconds, Guardiola's team scored the first goal of the match when Alvarez, the Argentine striker, used his chest to control the rebound from Nathan Ake's shot from City's defense. This occurred after Fluminense's goalkeeper Fabio had moved forward towards the midfield.
In the 27th minute of the match, Ake once more played a long pass to Foden, who had ample room on the left side of the penalty area. Advancing, the 23-year-old then played a pass across the box. However, Nino, the defender for the Brazilian club, slid in to clear the ball, but it deflected and ended up in the bottom corner, eluding Fabio.
In the 40th minute, Fluminense attempted a comeback when Arias headed Keno's corner, but City's goalkeeper Ederson was ready and swiftly made the save.
Before the conclusion of the initial half, the English team made an attempt to increase their goal tally, but the Fluminense goalkeeper managed to save Grealish's powerful shot aimed at the far post from the edge of the penalty area by pushing the ball away.
The team went into the tunnel at the end of the first half with a 2-0 lead in the game.
Shortly after the second half began, City initiated their offensive strategy. In the 48th minute, Fabio executed a remarkable double save to thwart Grealish and Foden's attempts. Four minutes later, City earned a free kick in the midfield, but Alvarez's low cross was intercepted by the opposing team's goalkeeper.
Foden netted his initial goal of the game in the 72nd minute following Alvarez's impressive delivery into the box, allowing the English player to simply tap the ball into the net.
In the 88th minute, the Argentine forward netted his second goal by slotting a shot into the bottom corner of the goal, extending the scoreline to 4-0.
After the game, City maintained a clean record and secured their first-ever Club World Cup title by defeating the Brazilian club.