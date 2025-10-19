Rain Delay Over, Drama Begins: India Loses Three Early Wickets in Perth

India–Australia rivalry finds a new page as the three-match ODI series commences in Perth, with Australia gaining early dominance. Following rain breaks that had postponed the game, the covers were removed and play resumed at 12:25 PM local time (9:55 AM IST) with 49 overs per side being planned.

India's top order bore a shocking collapse when it lost three important wickets within the first 25 runs.

Early Wickets Hurt India

Josh Hazlewood had the initial strike, removing Rohit Sharma for 13. Rohit, trying to play the inswing, edged a short-of-good-length ball outside off stump to Matt Renshaw at slip.

Virat Kohli was gone soon after, scoring 8. Mitchell Starc's good-length ball lured Kohli out of the stumps, and Cooper Connolly pulled off an excellent backward point catch to take the wicket, leaving India struggling at 21 for 2.

The third strike was by Nathan Ellis, who dismissed Shubman Gill for 4. The tried flick of Gill from a ball on leg stump found the ball kissing his bat and falling harmlessly into Josh Philippe's grasp. India's promising beginning was brought to an end suddenly at 25 for 3.

Series Context and Leadership Changes

This new era for India begins under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. The young skipper tackles his first big abroad assignment, heading a unit that combines veteran stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—both of whom come back after the March 2025 Champions Trophy final—with new stars vying to make a difference.

For Australia, Mitchell Marsh takes over as captain in Pat Cummins' place, who is nursing an injury. Nevertheless, the hosts are still a force to be reckoned with at home with an excellent pace attack that will thrive on Perth's fast, bouncy pitches.

India and Australia have conflicted 49 times in ODIs since 2010, and India narrowly leads 24–23, while two of the matches were without result. The series holds promise for high-intensity, strategic games and the level of high-voltage cricket that spectators want when these two cricket giants confront each other.

Toss and Captain Remarks

Earlier today, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mitchell Marsh opined, "It's a nice Perth wicket—hard, fast, with some moisture. It's an immense privilege to captain the country, particularly in front of the home crowd. The boys have prepared well and are looking to entertain. Australia playing India is always a big day."

Shubman Gill replied, "We would have bowled first as well, based on the weather. The pitch is in good shape, so we will try to score enough runs on the board. Planning has been good, and the team is in a good zone going into the match."

While India will have to fight against the odds to come back from the early losses, Australia will be looking to make the most of their home ground.

