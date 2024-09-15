"Competed in Diamond League Final with Fractured Hand": Neeraj Chopra

"On Monday, I injured myself in practice, and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," Neeraj wrote. He added that, although he couldn't meet his own expectations, he was determined to finish his season on the track.

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go," he said.