"Competed in Diamond League Final with Fractured Hand": Neeraj Chopra

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed on Sunday that he competed in the 2024 Diamond League final in Brussels with a fractured left hand.
Despite the injury, the 26-year-old javelin star delivered an impressive performance, narrowly missing out on his second Diamond Trophy by just one centimetre. This marks the second consecutive year Neeraj has finished as the runner-up in the prestigious men's javelin final.
Neeraj, who claimed the Diamond League title in 2022, recorded his best throw of 87.86 meters during his third attempt. However, it was not enough to surpass the 87.87-meter throw by Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who secured the championship.
In a social media post on Sunday, Neeraj shared the details of his injury, posting an image from the event that showed a plaster cast on his left hand. He revealed that he sustained the injury during a practice session earlier in the week.
"On Monday, I injured myself in practice, and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," Neeraj wrote. He added that, although he couldn't meet his own expectations, he was determined to finish his season on the track.
"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go," he said.
The injury is the latest setback for Neeraj, who has also been battling a groin issue throughout the season, hindering his pursuit of the elusive 90-meter mark. Neeraj is expected to seek medical attention for his injuries in the coming days.
The Diamond League final in Brussels marked the conclusion of the 2024 international athletics season for the javelin thrower. Despite consistent performances, Neeraj’s only title of the season came at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, back in June.
Reflecting on his journey through the year, which also included a historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Neeraj said, "As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year – about improvement, setbacks, mentality, and more. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025."
Neeraj Chopra's resilience and determination, even in the face of injury, continue to inspire fans worldwide as he looks ahead to the future, determined to bounce back stronger.