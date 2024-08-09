Neeraj Chopra: Net worth, Family, Education, Biography and More

Neeraj Chopra Physical Attributes and Education

Standing at 178 cm tall and weighing 86 kilograms, Chopra's physical attributes are perfectly suited to his sport. He balanced his athletic career with education, earning a BA from Lovely Professional University in 2021.

Neeraj Chopra Athletic Achievements

Chopra made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning the men’s javelin event with a throw of 87.58 meters, becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. This victory not only brought him global recognition but also marked a significant milestone in Indian sports history.

Neeraj Chopra Athletic Military and Coaching Influence

Beyond his athletic prowess, Chopra serves as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Rajputana Rifles. His career has been greatly influenced by Coach Uwe Hohn, under whose guidance he ascended to become the world number one in javelin throw.

Neeraj Chopra Impact globally

Neeraj Chopra's journey from a small village to the pinnacle of global sports is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and the support system around him. His achievements have made him a beacon of inspiration, not just in Indian athletics, but across the sporting world.

Neeraj Chopra’s Injury and Recovery

2019 Injury and Surgery: Neeraj Chopra was sidelined from the 2019 World Championships in Doha due to bone spurs in his right elbow, leading to surgery on May 3, 2019, in Mumbai.

Rehabilitation: Post-surgery, Chopra focused on meditation and rehabilitation at Patiala and the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar. He trained in South Africa under Klaus Bartoneitz from November 2019.

Return to Competition: Chopra made a successful comeback in January 2020 with a throw of 87.86 meters at a competition in Potchefstroom, South Africa, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Training Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic forced Chopra to return to India in March 2020, where he trained at NIS Patiala and attended a training camp at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar from December 2020 to February 2021.

Record Achievement: On March 5, 2021, Chopra set a new national record with a throw of 88.07 meters, ranking him third in the world.

Visa and Training Issues: Chopra faced visa challenges for training in Sweden but eventually traveled to Paris and Portugal for training and competition.

Neeraj Chopra 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Debut: Chopra competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, starting on August 4, 2021, where he represented India.

Qualifying Success: He led his qualifying group with a throw of 86.65 meters.

Gold Medal Achievement: On August 7, 2021, Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 meters, becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

Historic Impact: His victory contributed to India’s highest medal count at the Tokyo Olympics and made him the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra Post-Tokyo Olympics

June 2022: Chopra achieved a personal best and national record with a throw of 89.30 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, finishing second.

Stockholm Diamond League: He improved his national record with a throw of 89.94 meters, earning second place.

World Championships: In July 2022, Chopra secured a silver medal at the Oregon World Championships with a throw of 88.13 meters, marking India's second-ever medal at the event.

Lausanne Diamond League: On August 26, 2022, Chopra won gold with a throw of 89.09 meters and qualified for the Zürich Final.

Zürich Final: On September 8, 2022, Chopra won the Diamond League Final with a throw of 88.44 meters, making him the first Indian to achieve this.

May 2023: Chopra topped the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67 meters and became the leading javelin thrower globally.

August 2023: He won gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.17 meters.

October 2023: Chopra also won gold at the Asian Games with a throw of 88.88 meters, his best of the season.

Neeraj Chopra’s Performance on 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics Performance: Chopra claimed a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters, reaffirming his position as a top javelin thrower.

All the achievements of Neeraj Chopra till Date