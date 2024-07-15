Copa America 2024: Argentina Triumphs Over Colombia in a Dramatic Finale

Lautaro Martinez's Winning Goal : The match's defining moment came deep into extra time. Lautaro Martinez, the tournament’s leading scorer, found the back of the net in the 111th minute. Martinez expertly controlled a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso, before lifting his effort over the onrushing Colombian goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas. This goal ignited wild celebrations among the Argentine supporters and proved to be the match-winner.

Lionel Messi's Injury: In a poignant and potentially career-defining moment, Lionel Messi, likely participating in his last international tournament, was forced to leave the field due to an ankle injury in the 64th minute. Messi had initially injured his ankle in the 36th minute following a collision with Colombia's Santiago Arias. Despite receiving treatment and attempting to continue, it was clear that Messi was struggling. The sight of Messi leaving the field to a standing ovation from fans was both emotional and significant. Cameras later showed Messi on the sidelines, his right ankle visibly swollen and wrapped in an ice pack, as he sat on the bench in tears.