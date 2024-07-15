Spain Triumphs Over England to Win Euro 2024

England's long wait for a second international major and a first-ever European Championship continues as Spain claimed a 2-1 victory in the Euro 2024 final. The match saw Spain clinch their third Euro Cup title in history, adding to the heartbreak for England fans.
The Three Lions found themselves back in the contest after a superb strike from Cole Palmer, which equalized Nico Williams’ opener for Spain. However, the decisive moment came in the 86th minute when Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal, following a brilliant one-two with Marc Cucurella. The Real Sociedad forward's goal sparked disbelief among England fans, many of whom believed Oyarzabal was offside.
Screengrabs of Oyarzabal's position at the time of Cucurella's assist quickly went viral on social media, with fans convinced the goal was offside. Comments such as "His foot is sticking out there," and "This is robbery," highlighted the frustration and disbelief among the supporters. Despite these reactions, no VAR check was shown on live TV.
However, UEFA's advanced technology confirmed the legitimacy of the goal. High-tech cameras and 'connected ball technology' revealed that John Stones' right kneecap played Oyarzabal onside by the narrowest of margins. This cutting-edge system, using a motion sensor inside the ball, provided officials with live data, ensuring precise offside decisions. The introduction of this technology in Euro 2024 marked a significant milestone, revolutionizing the way such critical decisions are made.
Spain's victory and the subsequent controversy underscored the impact of modern technology on football, leaving England fans to hope for better fortunes in future tournaments.