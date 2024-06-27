Covers On and Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield for ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final

England's Journey:

Defending champions England have had a remarkable journey to the semi-finals. Despite facing setbacks, including a washout and a loss to Australia, they have shown resilience to reach this stage. England's bowling attack has been spearheaded by Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer, each taking 9 wickets in the tournament. Chris Jordan's impressive hat-trick in the last game further strengthened their bowling unit. On the batting front, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have been prolific, scoring 191 and 183 runs, respectively. England, the reigning champions, are determined to retain their title and continue their success in the Caribbean.