Cricket at LA 2028 Olympics: Six-Team T20 Showdown Confirmed, 90 Players Per Gender

Cricket is set to make a blockbuster return to the Olympics after 128 years, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirming a six-team T20 competition for both men and women at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Each gender will have 90 athlete quotas, allowing nations to field 15-member squads.

While the format is locked, the venues remain undecided, with New York emerging as a potential host. However, the road to qualification is still unclear, and questions loom over the representation of Great Britain and the West Indies.

The last time cricket graced the Olympics was in 1900, with Great Britain defeating France in a two-day match to claim the only cricket gold in history. In recent years, cricket has gained prominence in multi-sport events, featuring in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With T20 action set to take center stage, LA 2028 promises to be a historic moment for the sport on the grandest stage!

