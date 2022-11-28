Will take Cricket Beyond Guwahati to Smaller Towns: ACA Prez Taranga Gogoi

The new president of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Taranga Gogoi on Sunday said that the new committee will ensure to take the game beyond Guwahati to smaller towns of the state.

Gogoi was quoted by PTI saying, “We will ensure that cricket doesn’t remain confined to Guwahati alone. We will try to ensure that more matches, including first class games, are held in venues outside this main city.”

He further said about infrastructure, “The committee before us has initiated a lot of infrastructure development work across the state. We will be looking to complete those as well as undertake new ones.”

“Without proper infrastructure, the players cannot give their best. Alongside, we will also ensure that adequate coaching and other facilities are available for our cricketers,” the ACA president added.