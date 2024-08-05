Cricket World Mourns as England Legend Graham Thorpe Passes Away at 55

The cricketing world is in mourning following the death of former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe, who passed away at the age of 55. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the sad news, remembering Thorpe as one of the finest batters of his generation and a beloved figure in the cricket community.
Thorpe, a left-handed batter known for his counterattacking style, played 100 Test matches for England, scoring 16 centuries and becoming a regular fixture in the Test and One-Day International (ODI) sides throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He also enjoyed a 17-year domestic career with Surrey, leaving an indelible mark on both English and international cricket.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away," the ECB stated. "More than one of England's finest ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned and his achievements brought immense joy to his teammates and supporters alike."
Thorpe made a memorable debut for England in 1993, scoring a century against Australia at Trent Bridge. Over the course of his 13-year international career, he became a key player in England's Test and limited-overs teams. His final Test appearance came against Bangladesh in June 2005, after which he retired from international cricket, having been left out of that summer's victorious Ashes series.
Following his retirement from playing, Thorpe continued to contribute to the game as a coach. He worked with New South Wales, where he played a role in developing future Australian stars Steve Smith and David Warner. Thorpe later returned to England, serving as the national team's batting coach from 2010 to 2022, guiding many players to success across all formats.
In 2022, Thorpe was named head coach of Afghanistan's national team, but his association with England ended following a disappointing Ashes series. Shortly after, he was taken seriously ill, a condition that eventually led to his untimely passing.
Tributes poured in from the cricketing community, with former England captain Michael Vaughan describing Thorpe as "a great player and a brilliant teammate" who "gone far too young." Current England opener Ben Duckett expressed his sorrow, calling Thorpe "one of my heroes growing up," while former England spinner Shaun Udal remembered him as a "little legend."
Surrey Cricket Club, where Thorpe spent his entire domestic career, also paid tribute. Chief executive Steve Elworthy stated, "Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham's passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans."
Graham Thorpe's legacy as a cricketer and coach will be remembered fondly by fans and players alike. His extraordinary contributions to the sport and his impact on those he mentored ensure that his influence will be felt for years to come.