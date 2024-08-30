Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Special Award From UEFA For His Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer in UEFA Champions League history, received a special award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, celebrating his outstanding legacy in the competition on Thursday.
Ronaldo’s incredible achievements in the Champions League, spanning over 18 years, were acknowledged during the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony on August 29 at Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum.
"Honored to receive this award from @ChampionsLeague for being the all-time top scorer of the competition. Grateful for all the support along the way! Thank you!" Ronaldo wrote on X.
The former star of Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus has netted 140 goals in 183 Champions League matches, placing him 11 goals ahead of Lionel Messi and 46 clear of Robert Lewandowski in the all-time rankings.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate."
Cristiano Ronaldo has led the UEFA Champions League in scoring across seven different seasons, more than any other player. His dominance began with eight goals during Manchester United’s victorious 2007/08 campaign and extended to a 15-goal tally when Real Madrid secured their third consecutive title in 2017/18. Ronaldo also holds the record for most goals in a single season, netting 17 times in 2013/14, including a decisive strike in the final against Atletico Madrid.
The Portuguese forward has won the Champions League once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid, making him the competition’s first five-time winner since 1992. He is the only player to have scored in three different Champions League finals (2008, 2014, 2017).
Ronaldo also holds the record for the longest consecutive scoring streak in the Champions League, having found the net in 11 straight matches from June 2017 to April 2018. He has also recorded eight hat-tricks in the tournament.
In addition to his numerous Ballon d'Or and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year accolades, Ronaldo is the top scorer in all UEFA club competitions with 145 goals in 197 appearances. He is also the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football, with 130 goals in 212 appearances.
Appearances: 183
Goals: 140
Wins: 5 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).
Top scorer: Seven times (2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18).
Most goals in a single season: 17 (2013/14)
Longest scoring streak: 11 games