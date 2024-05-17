Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Messi to Top Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes List

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of the highest-paid athletes, with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo leading the rankings. Currently playing for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo earns an astounding £157 million ($199 million) per year, making him the top earner in world football.
Lionel Messi, despite his recent move to MLS club Inter Miami, ranks third on the list. Messi commands an impressive annual income of £107 million ($135 million), largely driven by endorsements and sponsorships.
Kylian Mbappe, who is poised to join Real Madrid, comes in sixth with earnings of £87 million ($110 million). Neymar, now playing for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, follows closely behind with an annual income of £85 million ($108 million).
Golf star Jon Rahm has seen a significant rise in his earnings, securing the second spot with £172 million ($218 million), thanks to a lucrative LIV deal. Rahm's leap on the list underscores the growing commercialization of golf and the substantial endorsement deals available to top players.
Basketball players also feature prominently on Forbes' list. NBA icons LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. James remains a marketing powerhouse, earning £101 million ($128 million) annually, while Antetokounmpo brings in £88 million ($111 million) per year from his salary and endorsements.
Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry ranks ninth with annual earnings of £81 million ($103 million). Curry's success both on and off the court has cemented his status as one of the highest-paid athletes globally.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rounds off the top 10, earning £79 million ($100 million) annually, including a substantial signing bonus from his recent contract extension negotiated without an agent in 2023. Jackson's rise in earnings reflects the growing financial rewards for top NFL players as the league's popularity and profitability continue to soar.
Forbes' list highlights the immense earning power of these athletes, each making over $100 million (£79 million) per year. As sports continue to captivate global audiences, the financial rewards for top athletes are expected to grow, solidifying their status as some of the wealthiest individuals in the world.
With lucrative endorsement deals, sponsorship agreements, and expanding media rights, the potential for athletes to amass vast fortunes appears limitless. Forbes' list serves as a testament to the enduring popularity and commercial appeal of sports stars globally.