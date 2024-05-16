Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement From Football

Chhetri also described the emotional moment when he informed his family about his decision. "I told my mom, my dad and my wife, my family first, my dad, he was normal, he was relieved, happy, everything, but my mom and my wife started crying and I told them, you always used to bug me that there are too many games, there is too much of pressure when you watch me and now that I'm telling you that, you know, I'm not going to play for my country anymore after this game. And even they couldn't, they couldn't express to me as to why they, they burst into tears. It's not that I was feeling tired, it's not that I was feeling this or that when the instinct came that this should be my last game, then I thought about it a lot," Chhetri concluded.