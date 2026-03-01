CSK Reveal New IPL 2026 Jersey, Revamp Squad After 2025 Setback

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have officially launched their new playing kit for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), signalling a fresh start after a disappointing campaign last year.

The Chennai-based franchise unveiled the redesigned jersey through a video shared on social media, inviting fans to gear up for another summer of “Yellove”, the team’s trademark rallying cry. The new strip retains the iconic yellow identity but reflects subtle design changes as the team prepares for a crucial season.

The announcement comes months after CSK endured one of the toughest seasons in their history. In the 2025 edition, the side managed only four victories from 14 outings, finishing at the bottom of the points table, a rare low for one of the league’s most decorated teams.

Determined to script a turnaround, the management has reshaped the squad ahead of the 2026 campaign. Among the most headline-grabbing moves was the acquisition of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, while parting ways with senior all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in a high-profile trade.

At the centre of the rebuild remains the ever-iconic MS Dhoni, who, at 44, is set to feature in yet another IPL season. Though his 2025 numbers, 196 runs from 13 innings, were modest by his standards, Dhoni stepped in to lead the side during Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury absence, underlining his enduring influence within the squad. CSK will be hoping the veteran’s experience guides them towards a record-extending sixth IPL crown.

While last season’s results disappointed supporters, a few bright sparks emerged. Young attacking talents such as Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel displayed fearless stroke play, offering optimism for the future.

The franchise also made waves at the auction table, securing two uncapped players for record sums. Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma were each signed for ₹14.20 crore, making them the costliest uncapped acquisitions in IPL history. Their arrivals signal CSK’s intent to blend youth with experience in pursuit of redemption.

The squad for IPL 2026 features a mix of seasoned campaigners and promising prospects, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Matthew Short and Akeal Hosein, among others.