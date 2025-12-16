Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Auction: Full CSK Squad, Retained Players, Purse and Team Strategy

The IPL 2026 auction, held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, marked a crucial rebuilding phase for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025, the five-time champions entered the mini-auction with renewed focus, a sizeable budget, and a clear transition plan under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Advertisment

With ₹43.40 crore in their purse, the second-highest among all teams, CSK aimed to refresh their squad while preserving the core that defines the franchise’s identity.

CSK’s Auction Context: Rebuilding After a Tough IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings approached the IPL 2026 auction looking to move past a disappointing previous season. With nine slots available, including four overseas spots, CSK had the flexibility to reshape their lineup without dismantling their foundation.

The franchise focused on addressing key gaps in:

All-round depth following Ravindra Jadeja’s exit

Middle-to-lower order finishing support

Overseas pace options to strengthen the bowling unit

Sanju Samson Trade: CSK’s Biggest Pre-Auction Move

One of CSK’s most significant decisions came weeks before the auction, when they traded in Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals. The move reunited Samson with MS Dhoni, instantly strengthening CSK’s wicketkeeping and batting resources.

However, the trade also meant parting ways with elite all-round depth, searching for a Jadeja-like replacement a central theme of CSK’s auction planning.

CSK Retained Players for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings retained a balanced mix of experience, youth, and overseas talent, keeping their leadership core intact.

CSK Retained Players List

MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)

Sanju Samson (traded in from Rajasthan Royals)

Shivam Dube

Ayush Mhatre

Dewald Brevis

Urvil Patel

Noor Ahmad

Nathan Ellis

Jamie Overton

Shreyas Gopal

Khaleel Ahmed

Mukesh Choudhary

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Gurjapneet Singh

Anshul Kamboj

This group reflects CSK’s continued trust in Indian core players, complemented by carefully chosen overseas options.

CSK Full Squad for IPL 2026 (Post-Auction Snapshot)

Batters & Wicketkeepers:

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel

All-Rounders:

Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Bowlers:

Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj

CSK Auction Purse and Slots Remaining

Total Purse Remaining: ₹43.40 crore

Player Slots Available: 9

Overseas Slots Available: 4

With ample funds still available, CSK retain significant flexibility to strengthen their squad further.

What Chennai Super Kings Still Need

Despite a strong retained core, CSK may continue to look for:

A reliable all-rounder to balance the XI

An overseas fast bowler with leadership qualities

A middle-order finisher to reduce pressure on Dhoni and Dube

Such additions could be decisive as CSK aim to return to playoff contention.

CSK’s Transition Phase: Life After Peak Dhoni Era

IPL 2026 could represent a transitional chapter for CSK, with Ruturaj Gaikwad firmly established as captain and MS Dhoni possibly nearing the final stages of his IPL journey. The squad reflects a blend of legacy experience and future-ready talent, designed to keep CSK competitive beyond the Dhoni era.

Final Verdict on CSK’s IPL 2026 Auction Strategy

Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL 2026 auction with clarity, patience, and financial strength. By securing Sanju Samson, backing Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership, and retaining a versatile bowling unit, CSK have laid the foundation for a comeback season. How effectively they use their remaining purse will determine whether the five-time champions can reclaim their place among the IPL elite.

Also Read:

Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad, Retained Players, Purse Left and Strategy Explained

IPL 2026 Auction: 350 Players in Focus as Cameron & Venkatesh Headline Big Bidding Day