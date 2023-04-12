CSK vs RR: IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Squads

In preparation for their fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 season, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are getting ready for a challenging game against the Rajasthan Royals. The yellow-clad team will face off against last year's runners-up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.
So far, both teams have played three games, with one loss and two wins each. Rajasthan Royals are coming off a massive victory against the Delhi Capitals in their most recent match, while MS Dhoni's team secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win against their rivals, the Mumbai Indians.
CSK will be aiming to avoid another defeat against the Men in Pink, who have emerged victorious in four out of their last five encounters. With the support of their home crowd, Dhoni's Super Kings will be looking to give their all in what promises to be a thrilling clash against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 17, IPL 2023
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Date & Time: Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 PM IST
Telecast & Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and JioCinema
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known to be a fair one, but it tends to favor the bowlers, particularly spinners. As a result, both teams' spinners will be looking to capitalize on the pitch's conditions and potentially make some crucial breakthroughs. A total of 160-180 runs could be a challenging target to chase. Given the circumstances, either captain winning the toss might bowl first
Deepak Chahar's hamstring injury will prevent him from playing.
Ben Stokes, who was absent from the Mumbai match due to a toe injury, is unlikely to feature on Wednesday either.
According to Jadeja, the all-rounder should be back to full fitness in 4-5 days.
Theekshana may seem like a tempting option for the Super Kings, but playing him would require benching one of their South African seamers or Santner, or continuing to leave Moeen Ali out.
Ajinkya Rahane's outstanding performance of scoring 61 runs in 27 balls against Mumbai will make it difficult for the Super Kings to drop him from the team.
The Royals, on the other hand, do not have any significant injury concerns or selection dilemmas.
Rahane's impressive start to the season has given the Super Kings some leeway. If they bat first, they can initially name three foreign players and then bring in Theekshana or Sisanda Magala as the impact player in the second inning. If they bat second, they would be better off starting with their seasoned foreign bowlers and replacing an Indian seamer with Ambati Rayudu or Rahane later in the innings.
Probable bat-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Probable bowl-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Simarjeet Singh, 11 Tushar Deshpande.
Depending on the outcome of the toss, an Indian seamer or Dhruv Jurel are the favorites to be the Impact Players.
Probable bat-first XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Dhruv Jurel, 7 Jason Holder, 8 R Ashwin, 9 M Ashwin, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Probable bowl-first XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Jason Holder, 7 R Ashwin, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Sandeep Sharma/KM Asif.
Probable best batter:Ruturaj Gaikwad
Probable best bowler: Ravindra Jadeja