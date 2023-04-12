CSK vs RR: IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Squads

In preparation for their fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 season, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are getting ready for a challenging game against the Rajasthan Royals. The yellow-clad team will face off against last year's runners-up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

So far, both teams have played three games, with one loss and two wins each. Rajasthan Royals are coming off a massive victory against the Delhi Capitals in their most recent match, while MS Dhoni's team secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win against their rivals, the Mumbai Indians.

CSK will be aiming to avoid another defeat against the Men in Pink, who have emerged victorious in four out of their last five encounters. With the support of their home crowd, Dhoni's Super Kings will be looking to give their all in what promises to be a thrilling clash against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals.