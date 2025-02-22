CT2025: England Smash Record 351/8 as Duckett’s 165 Stuns Australia

England delivered a historic batting performance against Australia in their highly anticipated Champions Trophy encounter, posting a mammoth 351/8—the highest total ever recorded in the history of the prestigious tournament. The innings was spearheaded by an exceptional century from Ben Duckett, who played a sensational knock of 165 off 143 balls, guiding England to an imposing total.

Duckett’s Heroics Dominate the Innings

England batting first, got off to a steady start but soon found themselves under pressure as Australia's pace attack tried to keep the run rate in check. However, Ben Duckett stood firm, counterattacking with a mix of aggressive stroke play and precise shot selection. His innings featured 17 boundaries and 3 sixes, demonstrating remarkable composure and timing. He found crucial support from Joe Root (68 off 78 balls), who anchored the other end to build a significant partnership.

As wickets fell at intervals, Duckett continued to dominate, showing his prowess against both pace and spin. The left-hander reached his century in just 95 balls, accelerating further in the latter part of the innings. His dismissal came in the 47th over, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne, bringing an end to a historic knock.

Late Fireworks Propel England Past 350

After Duckett’s departure, England’s middle and lower order took charge in the final overs. The likes of Jos Buttler (23 off 21 balls) and Jofra Archer (21 off 10 balls)* played blistering cameos, ensuring England finished strong. Archer’s explosive hitting in the death overs, including a towering six, pushed the total past the 350-run mark.

Australia’s bowlers struggled to contain England’s aggressive approach. Ben Dwarshuis (3/66) and Adam Zampa (2/64) picked up crucial wickets, but their efforts were overshadowed by England’s dominant batting display. Marnus Labuschagne (2/41) chipped in with a surprising breakthrough, dismissing Duckett at a crucial moment.

Australia Face Uphill Battle in Chase

With a daunting target of 352 runs, Australia will have to produce a record-breaking chase of their own to emerge victorious. The pressure will be on their top order, including Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne, to provide a solid foundation. Given England’s potent bowling attack, featuring Archer, Wood, and Rashid, Australia will need a near-perfect performance to pull off a successful chase.

This match is already making history, with England setting a new benchmark for the highest total in Champions Trophy history. Cricket fans around the world eagerly await Australia's response, as the clash between these arch-rivals promises a thrilling second half.

Will England's total prove insurmountable, or will Australia stage an extraordinary comeback? Stay tuned for what promises to be a blockbuster run chase.