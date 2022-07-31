CWG 2022: Ace Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain Cruises into Quarter Finals

Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light middleweight 70kg category in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Lovlina defeated Ariane Nicholson, 5-0 by unanimous decision to sail through at the National Exhibition Centre.

The Assam pugilist will now face Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarterfinals to be held on Wednesday.

Both boxers were a little cautious in the first round as they felt each other out but Lovlina was the more attacking of the duo and landed a couple of punches, which gave her the opening round.

Earlier on Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold medal and Bindyarani Devi bagged a silver medal with a combined lift of 202 kg in the Women's 55 kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022.