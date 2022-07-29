CWG 2022: Boxer Shiva Thapa Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals

Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa began his Commonwealth Games journey on a rousing note by defeating Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the first round of the men's 63.5 kg category in Birmingham on Friday.

The Indian light welter registered a comprehensive 5-0 win and has moved to the pre-quarterfinals of the light welterweight. Thapa displayed a good mix of attack and defence and got a full score from every judge.

Shiva Thapa will now play in the round of 16 of this category.

Thapa looked confident about his chances in the match as the bell went off. Throughout the bout, he moved well and tested his opponent. Baloch tried to set it up but Thapa kept his calm and also adopted an aggressive approach.