CWG 2022: Indian Women’s Lawn Bowl Fours Team in Semifinals

Indian women's fours team defeated Norfolk Island and hence qualified for the semifinals of the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Indian quartet started strong and raced to 11-0 lead after three ends. India however won the quarter-final match 17-9.

The Indian quartet includes Assam’s Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey.

The four will play against New Zealand in the semifinal match on Monday.

Meanwhile, the men’s team of Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar lost against Northern Ireland 8-26 later in the day.