CWG 2022: Sakshi Malik Clinches Gold in Women’s 62kg Wrestling

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik clinched the gold medal in the finals of women's freestyle 62 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by defeating Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez on Friday.

She comes back from 0-4 to pin U-23 world champion Ana Godinez. Malik scripted an entire comeback to equal the scores 4-4 and won the match via fall. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

Malik entered the finals by defeating Etane Ngolle of Cameroon by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority.

Earlier, India's Anshu Malik clinched silver after losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Folasade in women's 57kg final.