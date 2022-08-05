CWG 2022: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Bags Gold in Men’s 65kg

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia wins the gold medal in men's 65 kg by defeating Canada's Lachlan Mcneil at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

Punia was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. He finished with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period.

But McNeil made a comeback with a strong effort and he cut down the deficit by two points to make it 2-4. The Indian wrestler did not look back from there and won the match 9-2.

Earlier, India's Anshu Malik clinched silver after losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Folasade in women's 57kg final. Two more wrestlers, Sakshi Malik (women's 62kg) and Deepak Punia (men's 86kg) will go for gold. Two other wrestlers Divya Kakran (women's 68kg) and Mohit Grewal (men's 125kg) will fight for the bronze medal.