CWG22: Assam Sprinter Hima Das Qualifies for Semi Final

Hima Das comprehensively won her 200m heat clocking 23.42s, thereby earning direct qualification to Semis. This is her 2nd best timing at the distance this year.

Indian contingent eyes success in Athletics, Hockey, Boxing and Table Tennis after an eventful previous day which saw medals being won in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India's Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India's day seven, which will be followed by athletics. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw.