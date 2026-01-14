Daryl Mitchell Downs India In 2nd ODI, New Zealand Level Series 1-1

A commanding century by Daryl Mitchell, supported by a decisive 162-run partnership with Will Young, guided New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second ODI at Rajkot on Wednesday, forcing the three-match series into a decider on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, India posted a competitive 284 for 7, built around a superb unbeaten century from KL Rahul. The wicketkeeper-batter anchored the innings with 112 not out off 92 balls, striking 12 fours and a six. India made a steady start through Rohit Sharma (24) and skipper Shubman Gill (56), who added 70 runs for the opening stand. However, regular wickets in the middle overs saw India slip to 120 for 4, before Rahul steadied the innings with vital partnerships, including a 73-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja. Rahul brought up his eighth ODI hundred late in the innings, ensuring India crossed the 280 mark.

In response, New Zealand lost Devon Conway early, followed by Henry Nicholls, to slump to 46 for 2. From there, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell took complete control of the chase. Young played the supporting role with a composed 87 off 98 balls, while Mitchell was dominant, remaining unbeaten on 131 from 117 deliveries, which included 11 fours and two sixes. Their third-wicket stand effectively sealed the contest, blunting India’s bowling attack.

Mitchell went on to register his eighth ODI century and, along with Glenn Phillips, calmly guided New Zealand past the target with 15 balls to spare. The visitors finished on 286 for 3 in 47.3 overs.

With this win, New Zealand levelled the series 1-1, setting up a high-stakes decider on Sunday.

Scores At A Glance:

India 284/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 112*, Shubman Gill 56; Kristian Clarke 3/56); New Zealand 286/3 in 47.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 131*, Will Young 87).