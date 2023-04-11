DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Squads

In the ongoing IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have had similar fortunes, both failing to secure a win yet. Capitals have lost all three games, while Mumbai has lost its first two. Due to injuries and personal reasons, both teams have been struggling with player availability, which has resulted in their inability to figure out their best playing XIs or immediate solutions.

Capitals' main concern lies with their opening partnership, as David Warner has been scoring at a slow pace, despite making two half-centuries in three games. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed cheaply in all three outings. If Shaw can find his form, he could not only help cover Warner's struggles but also set up a solid foundation for the middle order.

Mumbai's primary issue is with their bowling attack. Without Jasprit Bumrah, they are heavily reliant on Jofra Archer, who has been experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, causing him to miss their most recent match against the Chennai Super Kings. This has deprived Mumbai of a valuable and experienced bowling unit.