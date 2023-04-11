DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Squads

In the ongoing IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have had similar fortunes, both failing to secure a win yet. Capitals have lost all three games, while Mumbai has lost its first two. Due to injuries and personal reasons, both teams have been struggling with player availability, which has resulted in their inability to figure out their best playing XIs or immediate solutions.
Capitals' main concern lies with their opening partnership, as David Warner has been scoring at a slow pace, despite making two half-centuries in three games. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has been dismissed cheaply in all three outings. If Shaw can find his form, he could not only help cover Warner's struggles but also set up a solid foundation for the middle order.
Mumbai's primary issue is with their bowling attack. Without Jasprit Bumrah, they are heavily reliant on Jofra Archer, who has been experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, causing him to miss their most recent match against the Chennai Super Kings. This has deprived Mumbai of a valuable and experienced bowling unit.
No official announcement has been made regarding the severity of Archer's elbow discomfort. Since it is his right elbow, which has caused him problems in the past, Mumbai is expected to take a cautious approach and not rush him back into the team.
As for the Capitals, Khaleel Ahmed has a minor injury, and it is uncertain whether he will be fit to play in the upcoming game. Additionally, Mitchell Marsh will also be absent from the team as he has flown back to Australia for his wedding and had previously missed the last game as well.
Probable bat-first XI: 1 David Warner (captain), 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Rilee Rossouw, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Abishek Porel (wk), 9 Chetan Sakariya, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Anrich Nortje
Probable bowl-first XI: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Manish Pandey, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Lalit Yadav, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Abishek Porel (wk), 8 Chetan Sakariya, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Mukesh Kumar
Probable bat-first XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Tim David, 8 Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Piyush Chawla, 10 Jason Behrendorff, 11 Sandeep Warrier
Probable bowl-first XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Tim David, 7 Piyush Chawla, 8 Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Kumar Kartikeya, 10 Jason Behrendorff, 11 Sandeep Warrier
Captain – David Warner
Vice-captain – Cameron Green
Wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan
Batters – Rohit Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey
All-rounders – Axar Patel, Hrithik Shokeen
Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Behrendorff
From 2019 until now, there have been 31 T20 matches held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Out of these games, the team chasing the target has won 23 matches, lost six, and tied two. During the Capitals' recent match against the Gujarat Titans at the same stadium, there was significant assistance for fast bowlers. It's difficult to predict which team, between the Capitals and Mumbai, will have an advantage if similar conditions occur again.